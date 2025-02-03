This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £135,000 with Purple Bricks, this end-of-terrace Blackpool property is close to local amenities, public transport links, and regional motorways, but it also boasts a sizable footprint and buckets of potential.

Sitting near the Promenade and North Shore Golf Club, this fantastic home represents a wonderful opportunity for someone looking to transform a home in a sought-after location, with the property featuring a flexible layout ideal for family living.

It boasts an entrance hall, a family lounge, a dining room, a kitchen, and a snug on the ground floor, while upstairs you’ll find three well-proportioned bedrooms as well as a three-piece family bathroom.

Outside, the home has a generously-sized rear garden which is not only large, but also private and enclosed. What’s more, this place also has a detached garage to the rear of the property to boot.

Take a look around...

Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss...

1 . Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) Photo Sales

2 . Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) Photo Sales

3 . Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) Photo Sales

4 . Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) Photo Sales

5 . Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) | Crofton Avenue (Credit: Purple Bricks) Photo Sales