I can't get over those countryside views! Magnificent 6 bed rural barn conversion up for sale

Published 18th Dec 2024

This property effortlessly blends rustic charm and modern luxury with fantastic Lancastrian views to boot.

On the market for offers in excess of £650,000 with Purplebricks, this stunning six-bedroom stone barn conversion is the dream countryside escape located in the heart of Rossendale.

Nestled in the scenic Rossendale Valley, it offers breathtaking views of the rolling hills and lush countryside, providing a serene rural retreat and, despite its tranquil setting, the property is also easily accessible to major transport links, ensuring convenient commuting to nearby towns and cities.

Local amenities, including shops, schools, and leisure facilities, are just a short drive away, combining countryside living with modern conveniences, while the property also boasts a traditional stone-built exterior, with a sweeping driveway leading to ample parking and a detached garage.

Surrounded by a large landscaped garden, the expansive grounds offer a peaceful haven perfect for family activities, gardening, or simply relaxing while enjoying the spectacular surroundings, meaning that this home is the perfect blend of rural tranquillity and easy access to everyday amenities.

Take a look around...

Turn Hill

Turn Hill

Turn Hill

Turn Hill

Turn Hill

Turn Hill

Turn Hill

Turn Hill

Turn Hill

Turn Hill

Turn Hill

Turn Hill

Turn Hill

Turn Hill

Turn Hill

Turn Hill

Turn Hill

Turn Hill

