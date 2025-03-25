On the market for £2.5m with Fine & Country Fylde Coast, this gorgeous Lytham St Annes home is situated in the prestigious Inner Promenade and offers close proximity to vibrant town centres, top schools, world-class golf courses, and scenic beaches.

Featuring a sophisticated design and spacious living areas, including an open-plan kitchen, dining, and lounge area with top-of-the-line appliances and a central island, this home also boasts a grand reception area, formal dining room, and a home office cater to both relaxation and modern professional living.

With bi-fold doors throughout seamlessly connecting the indoor and outdoor spaces, enhancing the stunning views, this property includes underfloor heating throughout, an integral garage with a dog shower, and a low-maintenance rear garden with a sauna, ice bath, and a fully equipped gym.

The first floor boasts a range of spacious bedrooms while the second floor features a further two en-suite bedrooms, each with walk-in wardrobes, and a show-stopping roof terrace with panoramic coastal views.

Available fully furnished or part-furnished with part exchange options, this coastal masterpiece provides a rare opportunity for seamless luxury living and, with its architectural excellence, wellness amenities, and prime location, this home is an unparalleled retreat for those seeking the best in coastal living.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

