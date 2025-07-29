I can’t believe this picturesque cottage is for sale in the middle of Blackpool!

Called Bryndene Cottage, this property on Rough Heys Lane is on the market with Elliot Booth for £525,000.

On the ground floor there is large living room with a vintage fireplace, off which there is a bright orangery with veranda doors opening onto the back garden.

There is then a separate dining room - again with its own vintage fireplace - off which is a modern fitted kitchen.

The ground floor is also home to a downstairs toilet, a laundry room and a cloakroom which could be used as another bedroom.

Upstairs there are three well sized bedrooms as well as a family bathroom.

Outside, a picturesque gate welcomes you to the front garden with a pavement leading to the front door.

There is a then a double garage and driveway to the side whilst out the back is a huge landscaped garden.

Look around the property yourself with the gallery below...

3 . Bryndene Cottage 3 The dining room | Elliott Booth Photo Sales

4 . Bryndene Cottage 4 The dining room from another pespective, showing it links to the kitchen | Elliott Booth Photo Sales

5 . Bryndene Cottage 5 The dining room's lovely fire place | Elliott Booth Photo Sales