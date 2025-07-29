I can’t believe this picturesque cottage is for sale in the middle of Blackpool!

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Jul 2025, 20:00 BST

I think this cottage in Blackpool is so picturesque and charming, find out if you agree...

Called Bryndene Cottage, this property on Rough Heys Lane is on the market with Elliot Booth for £525,000.

On the ground floor there is large living room with a vintage fireplace, off which there is a bright orangery with veranda doors opening onto the back garden.

There is then a separate dining room - again with its own vintage fireplace - off which is a modern fitted kitchen.

The ground floor is also home to a downstairs toilet, a laundry room and a cloakroom which could be used as another bedroom.

Upstairs there are three well sized bedrooms as well as a family bathroom.

Outside, a picturesque gate welcomes you to the front garden with a pavement leading to the front door.

There is a then a double garage and driveway to the side whilst out the back is a huge landscaped garden.

Look around the property yourself with the gallery below...

Front external

1. Bryndene Cottage 1

Front external | Elliott Booth

Photo Sales
Downstairs hallway

2. Bryndene Cottage 2

Downstairs hallway | Elliott Booth

Photo Sales
The dining room

3. Bryndene Cottage 3

The dining room | Elliott Booth

Photo Sales
The dining room from another pespective, showing it links to the kitchen

4. Bryndene Cottage 4

The dining room from another pespective, showing it links to the kitchen | Elliott Booth

Photo Sales
The dining room's lovely fire place

5. Bryndene Cottage 5

The dining room's lovely fire place | Elliott Booth

Photo Sales
The kitchen

6. Bryndene Cottage 6

The kitchen | Elliott Booth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice