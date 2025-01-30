I can't believe this massive 6 bed, chain free Blackpool Promenade house with reduced price is still for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 14:30 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 14:39 GMT

This is an incredible house, right on the seafront with the most amazing sea views.

And it has been reduced by £25k to £375,000 and is a beautifully presented and spacious 6 bed family home. All bedrooms are en-suite too. It’s a surprise to see it’s still on the on the market. Check it out with The Square Room, Fylde Coast.

Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss...

I could be the next Jeremy Clarkson! 5 Lancashire farms up for sale for budding farmers in 2025

Lancashire's 26 best restaurants according to you, from Michelin star eateries to local takeaways

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

Deserted 5 bed Blackpool mansion with swimming pool and overgrown gardens still for sale with slashed price

I ranked every Aldi supermarket in Lancashire from best to worst based on your Google reviews

33 adorable pics of Preston reception classes in the 2000s, from Penwortham & Cottam to Longton & St Joseph's

Promenade (Credit: The Square Room)

1. Promenade (Credit: The Square Room)

Promenade (Credit: The Square Room) | Promenade (Credit: The Square Room)

Photo Sales
Promenade (Credit: The Square Room)

2. Promenade (Credit: The Square Room)

Promenade (Credit: The Square Room) | Promenade (Credit: The Square Room)

Photo Sales
Promenade (Credit: The Square Room)

3. Promenade (Credit: The Square Room)

Promenade (Credit: The Square Room) | Promenade (Credit: The Square Room)

Photo Sales
Promenade (Credit: The Square Room)

4. Promenade (Credit: The Square Room)

Promenade (Credit: The Square Room) | Promenade (Credit: The Square Room)

Photo Sales
Promenade (Credit: The Square Room)

5. Promenade (Credit: The Square Room)

Promenade (Credit: The Square Room) | Promenade (Credit: The Square Room)

Photo Sales
Promenade (Credit: The Square Room)

6. Promenade (Credit: The Square Room)

Promenade (Credit: The Square Room) | Promenade (Credit: The Square Room)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPropertyfirst personMoneyLove Your
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice