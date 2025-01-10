This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £975,000 with Purplebricks, this property is as grand as they come.
Offering a total of 17 acres (6 acres with stables and a barn, plus an additional 11 acres available separately), this property combines character and modern amenities, making it an ideal for large families, with a spacious double garage and ample driveway space, as well as a high-spec kitchen with a Quooker tap and a traditional stone fireplace.
The rear patio and garden also offer panoramic rural views, while additional outbuildings, including stables and a large barn with electricity and water, provide potential for equestrian use or further development (subject to permissions).
Located in Haslingden, Rossendale, the property benefits from excellent local schools, access to footpaths and bridleways, and convenient transport links to Manchester, Blackburn, and Burnley via the M66 and M65.
This family home is a must-view for those seeking both rural tranquillity and modern convenience, so take a look around...
