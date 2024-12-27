This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £345,000 with Purplebricks, this property is absolutely huge.

This beautifully presented, detached, three-story home in central Ormskirk offers a spacious and comfortable family living space, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three reception rooms, plus a wonderful interior design.

This home also provides ample space for modern living, with the property located in a quiet cul-de-sac just a short walk or drive from local amenities, schools, shops, restaurants, and transport links, including Ormskirk railway station and motorway access.

The ground floor features a welcoming entrance, a fully fitted kitchen diner, a spacious living room, a WC, and a conservatory leading to a paved rear garden. The first floor includes a master bedroom with an en-suite and Juliette balcony, a second bedroom, and a family bathroom.

Two further bedrooms and a shower room are on the second floor, while off-road parking for two cars is also available. Take a look around...