I can't believe the size of this gorgeous 3 storey, 4 bed Lancashire townhouse with modern design up for sale

There aren’t many homes quite like this...

On the market for £345,000 with Purplebricks, this property is absolutely huge.

This beautifully presented, detached, three-story home in central Ormskirk offers a spacious and comfortable family living space, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and three reception rooms, plus a wonderful interior design.

This home also provides ample space for modern living, with the property located in a quiet cul-de-sac just a short walk or drive from local amenities, schools, shops, restaurants, and transport links, including Ormskirk railway station and motorway access.

The ground floor features a welcoming entrance, a fully fitted kitchen diner, a spacious living room, a WC, and a conservatory leading to a paved rear garden. The first floor includes a master bedroom with an en-suite and Juliette balcony, a second bedroom, and a family bathroom.

Two further bedrooms and a shower room are on the second floor, while off-road parking for two cars is also available. Take a look around...

Merchant Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

1. Merchant Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Merchant Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Merchant Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

