I can't believe the price of this 4 bed, 4 storey home on Fleetwood's promenade

Located on Promenade Road , this four-bedroom semi-detached home is marketed by Pinpoint Properties and has an asking price of £199,950.

Built in 1900, the property boasts a generous living space of 1,938 square feet, making it an ideal family home says the agent.

Upon entering, you are greeted by two inviting reception rooms, then a dining room flows seamlessly into a well-appointed kitchen, complete with a utility room.

The property then features four spacious bedrooms across two floors - one of which has an en-suite - and there is also a modern four-piece bathroom.

There is also an extra room in the basement presenting a versatile opportunity, whether it be for storage, a home office, or a playroom.

Externally, there is a private front garden and rear yeard- both of which are paved.

Take a look around the property with the gallery below.

3 . Promenade Road 3 I love the fireplace | Pinpoint Properties Photo Sales

4 . Promenade Road 4 A second reception room | Pinpoint Properties Photo Sales