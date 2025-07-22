I can't believe the price of this 4 bed, 4 storey home on Fleetwood's promenade

I think this four bed, four storey home in Fleetwood is on the market for an unbelievable price.

Located on Promenade Road , this four-bedroom semi-detached home is marketed by Pinpoint Properties and has an asking price of £199,950.

Built in 1900, the property boasts a generous living space of 1,938 square feet, making it an ideal family home says the agent.

Upon entering, you are greeted by two inviting reception rooms, then a dining room flows seamlessly into a well-appointed kitchen, complete with a utility room.

The property then features four spacious bedrooms across two floors - one of which has an en-suite - and there is also a modern four-piece bathroom.

There is also an extra room in the basement presenting a versatile opportunity, whether it be for storage, a home office, or a playroom.

Externally, there is a private front garden and rear yeard- both of which are paved.

Take a look around the property with the gallery below.

Front external

Front external

The lounge

The lounge

I love the fireplace

I love the fireplace

A second reception room

A second reception room

Kitchen

Kitchen

The kitchen from another perspective

The kitchen from another perspective

