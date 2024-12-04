On the market for £399,950 with Unique Estate Agency, this Blackpool family home really is the complete package.

Featuring an entrance hall bathed in natural light, a large and spacious family living room overlooking the front of the home, and a sprawling modern kitchen with its own breakfast bar, the ground floor of this property is ready-made for contemporary family life.

There is also a dining room, a second living toom with a built-in media wall, and a lovely conservatory overlooking the rear garden and the home’s gorgeous swimming pool, while the first floor boasts four double bedrooms including a main with en suite.

In addition to the lovely living spaces, this home features an integral garage and a workshop with access to an extensive basement area with huge potential for further development. Externally, it has gated off-road parking for two or three vehicles and a magical garden with patio area and shed.

Take a look around...

