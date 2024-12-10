On the market for £475,000 with Fisher Wrathall, this impressive residency - located on the outskirts of Lancaster - dates all the way back to 1816, when it was originally built by the architect Thomas Standen.

Converted into residential homes back in 1999, this property now occupies a prominent corner position with dual aspect rooms and views of the expansive grounds, with the award-winning conversion also bordering a conservation area.

Sitting near Lancaster's iconic Ashton Memorial in Williamson Park and just a 5-minute drive from the city centre, this home is not only spacious and characterful, but it spans three floors and boasts gorgeous high-quality finishes throughout.

On the ground floor, you’ll find two reception rooms including a dual-aspect lounge with a stunning fireplace, an original staircase, a breakfast kitchen, and a utility room, while the first floor includes a master en-suite bedroom, two double bedrooms, and a family bathroom, as well as a landing area adaptable for a study.

There is also a media room, wine room, snug, and bar area, with the property also benefitting from a garage, communal gardens, and parking.

With its close proximity to Lancaster University, grammar schools, and Williamson Park, this home offers a unique opportunity to acquire a beautifully maintained property in a highly sought-after location. The property is also offered with no chain, so take a look around...

Also, while you’re here, why not check out...

1 . Standen Park House (Credit: Fisher Wrathall) Standen Park House (Credit: Fisher Wrathall) | Standen Park House (Credit: Fisher Wrathall) Photo Sales

2 . Standen Park House (Credit: Fisher Wrathall) Standen Park House (Credit: Fisher Wrathall) | Standen Park House (Credit: Fisher Wrathall) Photo Sales

3 . Standen Park House (Credit: Fisher Wrathall) Standen Park House (Credit: Fisher Wrathall) | Standen Park House (Credit: Fisher Wrathall) Photo Sales

4 . Standen Park House (Credit: Fisher Wrathall) Standen Park House (Credit: Fisher Wrathall) | Standen Park House (Credit: Fisher Wrathall) Photo Sales

5 . Standen Park House (Credit: Fisher Wrathall) Standen Park House (Credit: Fisher Wrathall) | Standen Park House (Credit: Fisher Wrathall) Photo Sales