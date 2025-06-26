I actually can't get over the price of this three-bed home for sale in Blackpool

This three bed end terraced family home on Dutton Road is on the market with The Sqaure Room for £125,000.
Downstairs, the property features a dining room, a living room and a modern kitchen complete with a separate utility room.
Upstairs there is a fmaily bathroom, two well-sezed double rooms and a smaller bedroom, currently used as a study.
Externally, there is a walled garden at the front and an extensive rear garden featuring a decked area and fruit trees, including pears, apples and plums.
