I actually can’t believe this Blackpool home for sale has a pool and sauna!

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2025, 13:30 BST

This impressive home for sale in Blackpool wowed us with its pool and sauana...

Located on Queens Promenade in Bispham, this five-bed home is on the market with The Square Room for

On the ground floor, the main building has a large living room and a large dining room - both looking out onto the Fylde Coast shore - as well as a conservatory and a combined kitchen/diner, off which there is a downstairs toilet.

The first floor is then home to a family shower room and four well sized bedrooms - the largest of which has an en-suite bathroom and the smallest of which has a balcony.

There is then a pool house with an inside pool, sauna, two shower rooms with toilets, an office and a garage on the ground floor.

The first floor of the pool house then has a games room and a lounge, whilst the third floor has a family room and a large fifth bedroom.

As well as the garage, the house has a driveway to the side with ample parking space.

There is then a large lawn out the front which goes around to the side as well as a private low maintenance rear garden.

Take a look around the property for yourself below...

The front of the property

1. Queens Promenade 1

The front of the property | The Square Room

Photo Sales
The hallway

2. Queens Promenade 2

The hallway | The Square Room

Photo Sales
The lounge

3. Queens Promenade 3

The lounge | The Square Room

Photo Sales
The lounge connects to the conservatory

4. Queens Promenade 4

The lounge connects to the conservatory | The Square Room

Photo Sales
The conservatory

5. Queens Promenade 5

The conservatory | The Sqaure Room

Photo Sales
The dining room with a view of the Fylde Coast

6. Queens Promenade 6

The dining room with a view of the Fylde Coast | The Square Room

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBisphamParkinglawn
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice