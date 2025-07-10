I actually can’t believe this Blackpool home for sale has a pool and sauna!

Located on Queens Promenade in Bispham, this five-bed home is on the market with The Square Room for
On the ground floor, the main building has a large living room and a large dining room - both looking out onto the Fylde Coast shore - as well as a conservatory and a combined kitchen/diner, off which there is a downstairs toilet.
The first floor is then home to a family shower room and four well sized bedrooms - the largest of which has an en-suite bathroom and the smallest of which has a balcony.
There is then a pool house with an inside pool, sauna, two shower rooms with toilets, an office and a garage on the ground floor.
The first floor of the pool house then has a games room and a lounge, whilst the third floor has a family room and a large fifth bedroom.
As well as the garage, the house has a driveway to the side with ample parking space.
There is then a large lawn out the front which goes around to the side as well as a private low maintenance rear garden.
Take a look around the property for yourself below...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.