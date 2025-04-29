How to keep your house cool during hot weather, and the common mistakes to avoid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While many people welcome the warmer weather, it’s no fun if it gets excessively hot in your home.

But there are numerous simple, low-cost steps you can take to help keep your home - and yourself - cool during the hot weather.

These tips could make all the difference when it comes to staying cool at home, and getting a good night’s sleep.

Few houses or flats in the UK have air conditioning but even without it there are a number of simple steps you can take to keep the temperature down.

Below are some of the best tips for keeping your home cool inside as the temperature rises outside, including a few which may surprise you.

Open windows and curtains at the right time

As tempting as it is to pull back the curtains and throw open the windows first thing on a sunny morning, that might not be the best approach.

You can keep the temperature inside down by shutting windows, closing curtains and pulling down blinds during the heat of the day, before opening them in the evening to let the cool air in.

It’s especially important to keep your windows covered on south and west facing walls as the heat starts to rise.

The general rule is to keep windows covered when the temperature is higher outside than in, and to uncover them when the reverse is true.

Create a cross current

When you do open the windows to let in cool air in the evening, it’s a good idea to open windows at either side of the house and prop open any doors in between to create a cross current of cool air.

You can also use a fan to help the movement of cooler air but if you are doing this the advice is not to aim it directly at your body as this can lead to dehydration. You should not use a fan if it’s above 35C as this can actually make you hotter.

Keep some internal doors closed during the day

In the same way it makes sense to keep windows closed in the heat of the day, it could be wise to keep some internal doors shut too.

This reduces the flow of hot air from one room to another, helping to keep the temperature down in the coolest, often north-facing room.

Make some improvised air conditioning

If you’re lucky enough to have air conditioning that’s great but not many homes in the UK do, so you may have to improvise.

One trick is to put a bottle of frozen water or a bowl of ice cubes in front of a fan. Another is to hang a damp sheet near an open window.

Find a cooler place to work

If your home gets unbearably hot during the day then it might be worth finding a cooler place, like a shady spot in your park or a public building such as a library with air conditioning.

Avoid using the oven

Ovens give out a lot of heat, unsurprisingly, so you might want to try preparing a salad or having a barbecue and eating outside to make the most of the cooler evening air.

Tumble driers are among the other home appliances which emit a lot of heat so if you have one make the most of the hot weather and dry your clothes outside instead if possible.

Get some house plants

House plants can help cool your home down through a process called transpiration, which is where water taken in by plants evaporates from the leaves, removing hot air.

Some of the most effective house plants for keeping things cool inside include the spider plant, aloe vera, peace lily and bamboo palm.

Stay downstairs

Heat rises so the cooler rooms in your house tend to be the downstairs ones.

If you work from home then you might want to do so downstairs, and you could even consider sleeping downstairs, especially if you have a sofa bed.

Stay cool on your sofa

If your sofa is feeling uncomfortably hot, especially if you have a leather sofa which can get particularly sticky on a warm day, you can cool it down by using a lightweight throw or a sheet made of natural fibres like cotton or linen. A bedsheet will do if you don’t have anything else.

Cool your bedsheets

If you’re struggling to sleep in the heat, one trick you can try is to put your bedsheets in a plastic bag and stick them in the freezer for a few minutes before you go to bed.

It could be worth investing in a bamboo mattress topper too, which won’t soak up the heat like your mattress does.

If you have a hot water bottle you could also fill this with ice and cold water and place it near your feet.

Use a dehumidifier

While a dehumidifier won’t actually lower the temperature, by reducing the humidity it can make it feel cooler.

