However, in today’s world, bathroom difficulties no longer need to be frustrating, thanks to the development of new products. All you need is a walk-in shower, wet room or walk-in bath, and you’re ready to go.

A walk-in shower has no rim or curb to step over in order to get in and there are no doors. It’s a shower, a tray and a screen – so it couldn’t be easier to simply walk in. A separate area means that after your shower you can step to the side, grab a towel and dry off, without water dripping onto the bathroom floor.

A wet room is a fully waterproofed bathroom, including a shower area with level access. Wet rooms are practical; easily allowing assisted bathing and simple to maintain.

A walk-in bath is a bath with a built-in water-tight door. Step over a low threshold, take a seat and enjoy the water filling up. When you’re finished, the water drains away and you can open the door and dry off.

If this the solution you’ve been waiting for, make sure you partner with a reliable, experienced team like The Walk in Bath Co when you follow these next steps:

Step 1: home visit and consultation

A friendly mobility assessor will visit, at your convenience, to discuss your individual bathing needs and provide a no-hassle, no-obligation quotation.

Step 2: survey

A bathroom design will be done on a day to suit you. Every bathroom design is followed up by a full technical survey to ensure safe and enjoyable bathing.

Step 3: same day delivery and installation

We deliver and install on the same day. Installations are carried out by fully qualified, experienced and knowledgeable plumbers/bathroom engineers.

Step 4: after sales service and warranty

A two-year full warranty comes as standard. Any issues? We answer calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and aim to get an engineer to you within 24 hours.

According to an Age UK 2021 survey, more than a third (36 per cent) of people over 60 years old in the UK who had difficulty showering, having a bath, or washing before the first pandemic lockdown report this activity has become more difficult. This does not have to include you.

