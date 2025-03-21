How big and how much?! Vast 8 bed Blackpool home on Central Drive on the market for uber low price

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 12:15 BST

There really only is one thing to say about this place: 8 bedrooms!

On the market for offers in excess of £130,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, this Blackpool property is bursting with potential.

A spacious eight bedroom terraced home, it may be in need of a real personal touch to bring it back to life, but given that it’s on the market chain free it’s ripe for converting into a real dream home.

If anyone wants to take it on as a project, they’ll find a property with a lovely east-facing front garden and a west-facing rear garden which gets plenty of sunlight.

Inside, the home boasts oodles of space meaning that this home could be perfect for a large student let or even a home for a large family looking to make sure everyone has their own room!

Take a look around...

Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

1. Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) | Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

2. Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) | Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

3. Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) | Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

4. Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) | Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

5. Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) | Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

6. Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) | Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents)

