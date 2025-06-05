Housebuilder hosts first time buyer event at Chorley development

Taylor Wimpey Manchester is inviting Chorley’s first time buyers to an exclusive event at its Eaves Green development.

On Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June between 11am and 5pm, first time buyers will have the chance to come along to Eaves Green for essential guidance from the sales team and an Independent Financial Advisor (IFAs) on how to take the first step onto the property ladder. The experience Sales Executives and IFAs will offer first time buyers a greater understanding of the buying process including how to reserve a home and what is required to purchase.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to view a selection of homes that are ready to move into this summer. Plus, the development’s showhomes including the three-bedroom, semi-detached Alton G housetype will also be available to view. The 2.5-storey Alton G home is the ideal housetype for first time buyers with three spacious bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen and a lounge with French doors leading to the rear garden.

Viewing Eaves Green’s showhomes will give prospective buyers an idea of what it’s like to live in a Taylor Wimpey home and take away interior design inspiration for their first home.

: First time buyers are invited to Taylor Wimpey's Eaves Green development in Chorley on June 14th and 15th (CGI street scene pictured)

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re really excited to welcome first time buyers to our exclusive event at Eaves Green. Buying a first home is a huge milestone, and our Sales Executives and trusted Independent Financial Advisors play a pivotal role in making the buying process the smoothest it can be.

“This event is designed to equip first time buyers with the expertise and support they need to take their first step onto the property ladder. We look forward to welcoming keen buyers to Eaves Green and supporting them with their first home purchase.”

Located just a short distance from the popular market town of Chorley, Eaves Green is on the doorstep of local amenities and open green spaces, making it the ideal location for buyers craving semi-rural living. The development is also perfectly situated for commuters regularly travelling on the M6 and M61, while Chorley train station serves as a network to travel to major towns and cities nearby.

Eaves Green is situated on Lower Burgh Way in Chorley and is designed to create a sustainable neighbourhood, with each home fitted with PV solar panels and EV car charging stations. Current homes available at Eaves Green range from £280,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home to £377,995 for a four-bedroom property.

For more information on the First Time Buyers event at Eaves Green, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/chorley/eaves-green