Homeowners first look inside new Lancaster showhomes

Prospective buyers can be the first to view two impressive showhomes as Countryside Homes launches a number of new properties for sale at its Beaumont Green development in Warton.

Opening this Friday (3rd May), visitors can step inside two of Countryside Homes’ most sought-after house designs, the four bedroom Oakham and the three bedroom Ashop.

The showhomes feature Countryside Homes’ signature design, with skylight windows, open plan layouts and French doors to the rear garden.

Beaumont Green development, Warton

With prices starting from £250,000, the housebuilder, part of the Vistry Group, has also released a number of three and four bedroom homes for sale.

Countryside Homes is offering a deposit contribution of up to £15,000 on selected plots at Beaumont Green.

Home Exchange and Smooth Move are available on a number of plots at the development for buyers with an existing property to sell.

Gemma Hardy, Managing Director, Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “We’re really excited to offer buyers the opportunity to take a look around what’s on offer at Beaumont Green and picture themselves living in a Countryside home.

The Ashop showhome at Beaumont Green

“Beaumont Green is our closest development to the coast of any of our Northern sites and is only a 10 minute drive from the seaside towns of Lytham St Anne’s. We’ve seen a great deal of interest from homeowners looking to relocate to the area from further afield.

“This weekend is also the much-anticipated release of our latest collection of homes at the development, so we would encourage anyone who is interested to make an appointment with our sales team and view our showhomes as soon as possible.”

Homes at Beaumont Green are energy efficient and homebuyers can save up to 55% on their energy bills with a new build home. The monthly average energy bill for a new build property is £109, whereas the bill for existing property is £245 so Countryside homeowners can see savings of £1,627* per year.