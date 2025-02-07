After compiling house price data from the Office for National Statistics focusing on the median house prices for MSOA areas in Blackpool up to the year ending March 2024, a new property report has been compiled with a focus on the cheapest and most expensive areas of the town.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The report - collated by Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels, ranks all neighbourhoods in Blackpool based on their average house prices as well as their total house sales year ending March 2024.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Here are the top five cheapest and top five most expensive Blackpool neighbourhoods based on the data...
Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss some of our other recent popular lifestyle pieces:
I love Lancashire! The 35 best villages, towns, and cities to live in the North West, according to you
Deserted 5 bed Blackpool mansion with swimming pool and overgrown gardens still for sale with slashed price