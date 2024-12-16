Grand detached Lancashire home in quaint village with massive private garden hits the market

Millview is an exceptional detached family home in Bickerstaffe, West Lancashire, offering a blend of contemporary elegance and ultimate contemporary comfort.

On the market for £675,000 with Purplebricks, this huge modern family property is all about stylish and functional design married to spacious living spaces.

Upon entry, a grand hallway sets the tone for the home, with a spacious cloakroom and modern downstairs bathroom for convenience, with the family lounge and its high ceilings and large windows, providing a bright, relaxing space with stunning views.

A cosy snug serves as a reading nook or playroom, while the open-plan kitchen and dining area is perfect for entertaining, featuring sleek cabinetry, premium appliances, and views of the rear garden.

The ground floor also includes a utility room, home office, and a versatile fourth bedroom, which can be used as a gym or guest room whereas, on the first floor, three generously sized bedrooms await, including a master suite with stunning views. The family bathroom is luxuriously appointed, with a freestanding bath and shower.

Outside, the property boasts a spacious front driveway and a detached garage, while the expansive rear garden features an Indian sandstone patio, ideal for outdoor gatherings. Overall, Millview offers a sophisticated living experience, combining luxury, functionality, and versatility. Take a look around...

Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

1. Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

5. Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

6. Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Liverpool Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
