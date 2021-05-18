Grand and prestigious four-storey Lytham home with modern finish and 130-year history on the market for £1.295m
This stunning period home dates back to 1892.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £1,295,000 with Lytham Estate Agents, this five-bed semi-detached property located in the heart of Lytham is spread across four floors and features a large formal lounge, a garden room, a home office, a wonderful open-plan kitchen, a cellar with utility and store rooms, a master bedroom with en suite, and landscaped gardens to the front and rear. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 4