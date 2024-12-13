This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £350,000 with Purplebricks, this charming Bamber Bridge family property is a turn-key wonder.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
The property includes a ground-floor W.C., utility room, and a versatile home office/gym as well as a lovely and extremely spacious kitchen/dining/living area with skylights and French doors out onto the rear garden, which makes it perfect for flexible modern living.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Upstairs, there are four well-sized bedrooms, including a main bedroom with an en-suite shower, and a family bathroom, while the property on the whole benefits from being set on a corner plot with a private garden, paved seating area, and a large shed.
Additional benefits include off-road parking, an integral garage, and side access, while the home also features a boarded loft with pull-down ladder access and lighting. It’s also equipped with gas central heating, UPVC double glazing, and outdoor power/water supply and is conveniently located near local amenities, public transport, and motorway links.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Still fancy a bit more lifestyle content? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent pieces...
The UK's top 50 busiest railway stations, from London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly to Bristol Temple Meads
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.