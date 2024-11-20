This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £350,000 with Purplebricks, this home is gorgeous.

An extended three-bed detached family home in Wesham on the Fylde Coast, this spectacular property occupies an enviable corner plot, offering easy access to loca amenities, public transport links, and excellent nearby schools.

Inside, the lovely home boasts a large and airy entrance hall, a downstairs WC, and a charming family lounge, as well as the extended open-plan kitchen diner with central island, skylights, utility room, and separate living area.

Upstairs, you’ll find three well-sized bedrooms, including a main bedroom with en suite, and a family bathroom, while outside is a low-maintenance garden with patio and decking areas and artificial grass for ease of use. There is also off-road parking for two cars and an integral garage.

Move-in ready and the perfect opportunity for someone looking to upgrade and enjoy a bit more space, this home’s a winner. Take a look around...