This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £350,000 with Purplebricks, this home is gorgeous.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
An extended three-bed detached family home in Wesham on the Fylde Coast, this spectacular property occupies an enviable corner plot, offering easy access to loca amenities, public transport links, and excellent nearby schools.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Inside, the lovely home boasts a large and airy entrance hall, a downstairs WC, and a charming family lounge, as well as the extended open-plan kitchen diner with central island, skylights, utility room, and separate living area.
Upstairs, you’ll find three well-sized bedrooms, including a main bedroom with en suite, and a family bathroom, while outside is a low-maintenance garden with patio and decking areas and artificial grass for ease of use. There is also off-road parking for two cars and an integral garage.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Move-in ready and the perfect opportunity for someone looking to upgrade and enjoy a bit more space, this home’s a winner. Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss some of our other recent lifestyle pieces...
The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood
Fetching detached 3-bed Poulton family home in need of modernisation hits the market for appealing price
All 19 of Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley's Tesco stores ranked from best to worst on your Google reviews
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.