On the market for £2m with MovingWorks, this five-bed Whitestake home promises any owner, according to the estate agents, 'privacy, a fantastic finish, and easy open-plan living'. It boasts oak flooring, a stunning modern design, contemporary kitchen with central island, a garden room, home study, utlity room, a master bedroom with dressing room and en suite, a mezzanine lounge area, and gardens featuring a large patio and garden bar overlooking the pond. Take a look around...