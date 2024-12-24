Gorgeous and extended 3 bed open plan Poulton family home with modern design up for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Dec 2024, 08:31 GMT

This extended property is a stunner!

On the market for £227,500 with Purplebricks, this stunning extended three-bedroom detached family home in Stalmine, Poulton, offers a fantastic living space with a high specification throughout, making it perfect for the modern family.

The spacious ground floor features an entrance hallway, a spacious lounge ideal for movie nights, and a contemporary open-plan kitchen/breakfast/dining area with French doors leading to the private rear garden.

Heading upstairs to the first floor, there are two large double bedrooms, a single bedroom, and a stylish three-piece family bathroom, while the property also boasts landscaped front and rear gardens, a detached garage, and a driveway for multiple cars.

This modern home also benefits from UPVC double glazing and gas central heating, plus it is ideally located close to local amenities, public transport links, and schools. For those who enjoy the nightlife, it’s also just a short distance from Poulton town.

This place is ready to move into, so take a look around...

Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

1. Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks) | Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks) | Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks) | Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks) | Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

5. Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks) | Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

6. Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks) | Lynwood Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

