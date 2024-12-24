This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £227,500 with Purplebricks, this stunning extended three-bedroom detached family home in Stalmine, Poulton, offers a fantastic living space with a high specification throughout, making it perfect for the modern family.

The spacious ground floor features an entrance hallway, a spacious lounge ideal for movie nights, and a contemporary open-plan kitchen/breakfast/dining area with French doors leading to the private rear garden.

Heading upstairs to the first floor, there are two large double bedrooms, a single bedroom, and a stylish three-piece family bathroom, while the property also boasts landscaped front and rear gardens, a detached garage, and a driveway for multiple cars.

This modern home also benefits from UPVC double glazing and gas central heating, plus it is ideally located close to local amenities, public transport links, and schools. For those who enjoy the nightlife, it’s also just a short distance from Poulton town.

This place is ready to move into, so take a look around...