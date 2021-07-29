Glorious five-bed Fylde manor house with 21st century features and three acres of garden on the market for £2.2m

On the market for £2.2m with Stonehouse Homes, this five-bed home in Great Plumpton is named Plumpton Manor for a reason: because it features a grand electric gated entrance, three acres of land, a red brick facade, marble floors, a bespoke hand-carved oak staircase, oak doors, underfloor heating, conservatory, entertaining kitchen, wine cellar, master bedroom with dressing room and en suite, and miniature lake in the garden. Take a look around...