Glorious countryside getaway with majestic gardens up for sale
This refined stone-built Grade II listed home is breathtaking.
By Jack Marshall
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 3:24 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 3:25 pm
On the market for £1.2m with Arnold & Phillips, this rural three-bed Chorley home promises its owners a majestic lifestyle, boasting a history dating back to 1650, heritage features, a hand-crafted oak kitchen overlooking the stunning grounds, relaxed family lounges, large bedrooms, and two acres of stunning gardens with a wildlife pond, stables, and a detached building with gym and office. Take a look around...
