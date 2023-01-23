Glorious: check out this newly-built six-bed Lancashire family home on the market
Just two years old, this home is as modern as it gets.
By Jack Marshall
1 hour ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 10:37am
On the market for £925,000 with Chesham & West, this magnificent six-bed Great Eccleston home has it all: a large open-plan lounge, a dining area opening onto the garden, a huge modern kitchen, a home study, a gym, a main suite with dressing room and en suite, and a glorious garden. Take a look around...
