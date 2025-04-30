Give your lawnmower a holiday this May – and beyond
Around a third* of the UK mow their lawn twice a month during May - the same time many flowers are starting to bloom.
Nicola Hutchinson, Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Conservation, Plantlife said: “With over 23 million gardens in the UK, the simple action of giving your lawnmower a break in May – and beyond - can deliver big wins for plants, pollinators, people and the planet.”
Take part in No Mow May and join thousands of households letting nature take the lead. For tips, resources and how to sign up, visit: plantlife.org.uk/nomowmay
