Get your home sparkling clean this spring, with help from Beldray and Zoflora

Beldray Classic Spray Mop.

British houseware heroes, Beldray, have teamed up with the UK’s number one disinfectant brand, Zoflora, to bring you a range of cleaning products that will give your home a glow up, ready for spring.

Get your floors gleaming for the big day with the easy-to-use Classic Spray Mop. Perfect for tiles and laminates, simply fill up the 350ml water tank and squeeze the easy-to-use trigger to activate the built-in spray function. You can clean without a bucket ­– and without drips or streaks – ideal for mopping up muddy prints from winter walks or spilt drinks from parties. Great for most hard floors, it has a soft-grip aluminium handle for ultimate comfort while you mop, and takes up minimal storage space, too. RRP £22.99

Zoflora Carpet Fresh & Care Foam.

Available from www.beldray.com

Use with…

Zoflora Multipurpose Concentrated Disinfectant

Help to protect your family from potentially harmful germs, and fill your home with gorgeous fragrance this Christmas, using the Zoflora Multipurpose Concentrated Disinfectant. Add 1 capful of your favourite fragrance to the water tank. Or why not, choose a seasonal scents such as Cranberry & Orange or Winter Spice for full-on festive feels whilst you clean.

Zoflora Multipurpose Disinfectant Cleaner.

Perfect for mopping up all those messes, a little goes a long way. Fill a bucket with warm water and add a capful for every 400ml of water. To create a fragrant welcoming home for guests, you can also pour a capful neat down plugholes to keep them smelling fresh – or a popular hack is to soak a piece of kitchen roll in your favourite fragrance and place in the bottom of the bin to banish smells!

RRP £1.70 for 120ml, £3 for 250ml, £6 for 500ml

Available from Home Bargains, B&M and selected Asda stores

Beldray Pack of 4 Microfibre Cloths

Beldray Smartflex Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

When wiping worktops to prep for Christmas lunch or refreshing the bathroom ready for the arrival of friends, this colourful pack of 4 Beldray Microfibre Cloths will always come in handy over the festive season. Made with millions of tiny fibres, they don’t just push dirt around a surface, they collect it and hold it until you wash the cloth out.

Great for polishing, wiping and scrubbing on any surface, they’re non-abrasive, so they won’t leave marks or scratches. And they’re not just for Christmas! These clever 30 x 30cm cloths are hardworking and durable, too, made from polyester, which is super-absorbent and reusable, time and time again. RRP £6.99

Available from www.beldray.com

Use with…

Zoflora Power Bathroom

Get your downstairs toilet, bathroom or ensuite ready for festive guests with Zoflora Power Bathroom. Designed to make light work of soap scum and limescale removal on showers, baths and sinks, it effectively kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses.

Use with microfibre cloths to leave your bathroom surfaces streak-free, it will also fill your bathroom with lasting uplifting fragrance. Choose from fruity Caribbean Grapefruit & Lime or, floral Sweet Freesia & Jasmine. Last minute visitors? For fast and effective cleaning, simply spray directly onto bathroom surfaces, leave for 5 minutes and wipe away. RRP £2.49

Available from Home Bargains and B&M (also in Morrisons, Asda)

An effortless way to get your carpets and rugs clean, the Beldray Smartflex Cordless Vacuum Cleaner uses multi-cyclonic technology, to prevent loss of suction, and features three speed settings for a powerful clean.

With a digital, brushless motor for stronger suction, it comes complete with LED lights and smart sensors to alert you to blockages. The flexi hinge makes it easy to clean under furniture, while the digital display keeps track of the battery life. Includes a brush and crevice tool, so you can pick up crumbs from the sofa and hard-to-reach areas, too. Hangs on the wall for easy storage and charging.

RRP £149.99

Available from www.beldray.com

Follow with…Zoflora Carpet Fresh & Care Foam

Once your carpets, rugs and upholstery fabric are free of dust and hairs, it’s the turn of Zoflora Carpet Foam to refresh, revive and renew them – great after a Christmas party. Simply shake, spray from 50cm and use a cloth or sponge to rub in the product and lift surface dirt – like spilt drinks or food.

As well as its deep cleaning action and odour elimination, you get an all-day fragrance, too. Available in two of Zoflora’s most popular perfumer-developed fragrances, choose from the breezy Linen Fresh and oriental-inspired Midnight Blooms. Suitable for homes with pets, and approved and endorsed by The Good Housekeeping Institute, you can clean with confidence.

Linen Fresh RRP £7.00 Available from Morrisons and B&M

Midnight Blooms RRP £7.00 Available from B&M

Beldray Power Clean Scrubber Brush

When guests are on the way, and you have a long list of jobs, the fast and versatile deep cleaning action of the Beldray Power Clean Scrubber Brush comes in very handy! Ideal for precision cleaning in any room, it comes with four interchangeable heads to help rid your home of dirt, grease and grime.

This handy electric cleaning brush makes light work of cleaning tiles and grout in bathrooms and gets your kitchen gleaming – and it can even refresh your shoes after a muddy winter walk. Easy to use with an ergonomic, non-slip handle for a secure, comfortable grip it measures just 26 x 2.6 x 2.6cm, making it compact and convenient to store away, too.

RRP £12.99

Available from www.beldray.com

Use with…

Zoflora Multipurpose Disinfectant Cleaner

Perfect for all surfaces, from hob to hall floor, Zoflora Multipurpose Disinfectant Cleaner will help spruce up your home before and after festive guests. Cutting through grease and grime, it kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses for hygienic results on kitchen worktops, bathroom tiles and more.

Convenient and ready-to-use, simply spray surfaces and wipe with a clean damp cloth or sponge. Choose from a range of lasting fragrances including Linen Fresh, Lemon Zing, Mountain Air, Midnight Blooms as well as Seasonal Scents such as Winter Spice

RRP £2.49