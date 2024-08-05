Get all the gear needed for travel over the summer from Amazon for you tech fans.

*Chargeasap 280W Zeus USB-C GaN Charger in black or white

Original Price: £160

Omega 200W.

The Chargeasap Zeus 280W USB-C GaN Charger is the world's first and smallest 280W charger. Marking a monumental leap in charging technology, it is designed to cater to the fast-paced and power-hungry needs of modern users and sets a new benchmark in convenience, efficiency, and innovation.

﻿Unprecedented power: The Zeus 280W USB-C GaN Charger boasts an incredible total maximum output of 280W, making it the first of its kind to deliver such a robust performance. With its four USB ports (three USB-C and one USB-A), this single charger eliminates the need for multiple bulky adapters. It offers the equivalent of 4 Apple chargers, enabling simultaneous charging of various devices such as a 16" MacBook Pro laptop (or any USB-C laptop), iPad Pro (or any tablet), iPhone (or any Android device), AirPods or watch.

Versatile and high-powered charging options: The Zeus charger offers the following maximum outputs for its individual ports: USB-C1: 140W, USB-C2: 140W, USB-C3: 100W and USB-A: 65W. It can support two USB-C ports delivering up to 140W each, ideal for charging the latest MacBook Pro 16” models. It can even charge three MacBooks simultaneously, showcasing its unrivalled versatility.

Advanced technology and design: Equipped with an OLED screen, the Zeus charger provides real-time display of charging volts and amps, allowing users to monitor the charging status at a glance. Despite its high-power output, the Zeus charger is remarkably lightweight at only 380g (0.83lb), which is 45% lighter than leading competitors like the Hyperjuice 245W that weighs 582g (1.28lb). The Zeus charger harnesses the power of Navitas GaNFast NV6127 Power IC technology, with four of these industry-leading chips in each unit. This technology ensures superior efficiency and faster charging speeds in a more compact form factor.

Flash Pro Plus.

Designed for global travel: Understanding the needs of global travellers, the Zeus charger includes a patent-pending, 2-way foldable built-in US prongs but also comes with three interchangeable travel adapters (EU, AU, UK), ensuring compatibility and convenience regardless of where a user travels. Chargeasap is also currently working on producing an additional adapter which will be available separately within the next 2 months and will allow the Zeus to be connected via a C7 cable instead of being plugged directly into the wall socket, providing even greater versatility.

*Chargeasap 200W Omega USB-C GaN Charger in black or navy

Original Price: £130

Chargeasap Omega is a game-changing 200W credit card-sized charger which can simultaneously quick charge up to 4 devices, including 2 laptops (like the 16" MacBook Pro) at full speed, providing users with a clutter-free charging solution

Zeus 24.

Powerful 200W Output: 2 x 100W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 PPS ports can power 2 laptops (16" MacBook Pro) simultaneously, and at full speed.

Fast Charging: Both USB-C port supports 100W USB-C Power Delivery for devices including MacBook 16". Both additional USB-A ports support QC3.0, AFC, VOOC, SCP, FCP up to 22.5W

iPhone 12 20W Fast Charge Compatible: Omega has the latest IC software that ensures it can support all iPhone 12's 20w fast charge speeds

Pocket-Sized: World's smallest 200W charger that is up to 66% smaller than traditional chargers. Bring it with you wherever you go

World First: 200W Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger that's also the world's smallest 200W charger. Up to 66% smaller than traditional chargers

Charge 4 Devices Simultaenously: Quick charge a laptop (16" MacBook Pro), a tablet (iPad Pro), smartphone (iPhone), and mobile device (AirPods, Watch) all at the same time

Accurate Power Distribution: Has a laptop-first power distribution which means the C1 port will also be prioritised at 100W to ensure a laptop will always charge as fast as possible

*Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus 25000mAh USB-C Graphene Power Bank

The Flash Plus Pro is a portable and durable graphene power bank for charging all USB devices including Macbooks, iPads, iPhones and Android devices. With fast charging USB-C 100W output and MagSafe compatibility, it's the perfect solution for Apple users who want to simplify charging needs

Fast and powerful

Large 25000mAh Battery Capacity: Charge all USB devices ranging from laptops and tablets to mobile phones

OLED Display: Real-time updates on the battery percentage and power output of each port, so users always know how much power is available and being used

Fast Charger: USB-C 100W ensuring maximum charging speed for devices

Magsafe Compatible Charger: Up to 15W charging power for both Apple devices, including the iPhone 14, and Android devices equipped with a magnetic ring, ensuring quick and efficient charging

Apple Watch Charger: Delivers up to 5W charging power to the device to provide reliable charging for an Apple Watch

Efficient: Recharges from 0% to 100% in just 70 minutes. With its lightning-fast recharge time, stay connected to devices all day long without interruption.

3 x USB C ports: 100W Power Delivery 3.0 USB C port for charging laptops, 60W Power Delivery USB C port for iPads, and 20W Power Delivery USB C port perfect for charging mobile phones

50W USB-A port: Designed to support proprietary fast charge technologies such as Oppo (50W), OnePlus (50W), Vivo (50W), and Huawei (22.5W), as well as Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

Graphene Battery: These Tesla™ batteries have been specially designed in partnership with Panasonic delivering powerful and efficient charging capabilities that are unrivaled in the market

1.3" OLED Display: shows the battery percentage, power output from each port in Watts and Amps, and operating temperature in real-time giving a comprehensive view of the power bank and device's performance

Convenient

6 Devices At The Same Time: Versatile charging solution for all USB-C laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and other USB devices, making it a Swiss army knife of power banks that can replace USB-C chargers and wireless chargers with just one device

Apple Fast Charge: Supports Apple fast charge for iPhones, Airpods and even Apple watches

Magnetic Wireless Charger: Supports 15W magnetic wireless charging for Magsafe compatible devices. An iPhone 14 can easily attach magnetically to the wireless charging pad, ensuring that it remains securely in place while charging

Apple Watch Charger: Built-in charging pad specifically for an Apple Watch. The pad includes a magnet to keep the watch securely in place while charging

Low power devices: Flash Pro Plus has the ability to identify and charge low-voltage gadgets like headphones and vapes from every port, broadening the range of items you can charge

Airline Safe: Approved by TSA/EASA for safe use during air travel

Pocket-Sized: Weighs only 577g (1.27lb) and is small enough to fit in a pocket, making it easy to take on-the-go

Safe

Low Temperature: Utilizes graphene battery technology, enabling it to fast charge at low temperatures. It includes a temperature thermistor to monitor and regulate the power bank's temperature during use, ensuring safe operation.

Pass Through Charging: Supports pass-through charging, allowing users to charge both devices and the power bank simultaneously using just one power outlet

5 yrs+ Battery Life: Graphene composite batteries in Flash Pro Plus last 4x longer than traditional batteries, rated for 2,000 cycles instead of 500, resulting in a 5+ year battery life

Aircraft Grade Aluminium Shell: Aluminium is both strong and pliable, allowing it to wrap around battery cells closely for efficient protection. It also excels at dissipating heat to maintain optimal battery temperature

Certifications: Chargeasap power banks are put through a number of rigorous industrial tests to maintain FC, CE, ROHS, MSDS certification

