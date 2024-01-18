Fresh inspiration for home buyers on the Fylde Peninsula

As building work at Redwood Gardens on the Fylde peninsula progresses, Elan Homes is preparing to move into a new show home. Elan is building 86 homes as part of the wider Redwood Point development. The new show home open over the weekend of January 27/28 and marks the latest milestone for thew new neighbourhood, taking shape in Marton Moss, between Blackpool and Lytham.

To celebrate, Elan is offering a deposit boost on selected properties.

Marie Morris, sales director for Elan Homes in the North, explained: “We launched Redwood Gardens off plan in spring 2022 and opened the original show home that summer. Building work has progressed and we’ve welcomed lots of happy homeowners. We’ve now sold the first show home and have professional interior designers making the finishing touches to a new show home, ready for us to welcome buyers.

“We’d encourage anyone looking for a new home in Lancashire to view our new show home. It will give them a true insight into the quality and finish of our homes and some interior inspiration. We’ll also be able to explain more about our deposit boost scheme. Essentially, with Elan contributing up to 5% towards the customers’ deposit on selected new homes, they could find their money goes further and they’re able to access better mortgage rates.”

Elan is opening a Seaton style show home at Redwood Gardens, Marton Moss

The new show home is a four-bedroom detached Seaton, offering 1,459 sq ft of carefully planned living space.

The lounge is at the front, with double doors leading through to the combined kitchen and dining room. French doors then open out onto the rear garden. A utility adjoining the kitchen provides a dedicated space for the washer and dryer.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms. The main bedroom benefits an en-suite, meaning the family bathroom serves the other three.

A Seaton, like the show home, is available from £384,995, with a 5% deposit boost worth £19,250.

Across the development, Redwood Gardens offers a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, with current prices from £244,995.

All of Elan’s homes achieve an Energy Performance Certificate B rating, making them highly efficient, helping buyers save money on their household bills. It also means they’re eligible to be purchased with “green mortgages”, available from selected lenders.

Located on Moss Hey Road, the homes at Redwood Garden enjoy a leafy location, with good local amenities nearby. Marton Moss Local Nature Reserve is within easy reach and helped inspire the décor in our show home. Lytham’s famous green is less than five miles away, along with the town’s boutique stores and popular restaurants. In the other direction, Blackpool Tower, the Grand Theatre and a host of other attractions are within easy reach.

The new show home at Redwood Gardens is due to open this weekend (January 27/28).