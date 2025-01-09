On the market for offers in excess of £65,000 with Springbok Properties, this home is a potential steal.
This two-bedroom detached house in Blackpool is a great renovation project for cash buyers only. Situated in a prime location, it offers easy access to local amenities, schools, shops, and restaurants, with excellent road and transport links nearby.
The property includes a spacious lounge, two double bedrooms, and a fitted kitchen. On the first floor, there is a landing leading to the bedrooms and a three-piece bathroom. Externally, there is an enclosed rear garden and on-street parking at the front.
The home requires full renovation, making it ideal for those looking for a project. Take a look around...
