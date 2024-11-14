On the market via online auction with a starting price of £100,000 and a buyer's premium of £6,000 with Keenans Estate Agents, this four-bed, three-storey Clayton-le-Moors home is truly unique.

A former shop with its own accommodation space, this property represents an unusual if intriguing investment opportunity. Originally built as two separate properties, is has been combined into on residence with flexible spaces and real potential for conversion.

Spanning three floors, the ground floor of this property features a large family kitchen, a handy utility room, two cellars, a traditional reception room, and a useful downstairs bathroom.

On the first floor, you will find two cafe rooms - each with fetching wood panelling and central heating - as well as an additional commercial kitchen and a toilet to boot, while the second floor features four bedrooms including a main with en suite.

This place may be in need of a little TLC, but there’s plenty of space and potential for what is an undoubtedly appealing asking price. Take a look around...