Fixer-upper of the week: massive 4-bed semi-detached Blackpool family home with garden yours for bargain price

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Dec 2024, 10:12 BST

This spacious four-bedroom semi-detached family home on Bennett Avenue in Blackpool offers a blend of practicality and charm, ideal for families, professionals, or investors.

On the market for £165,000 with Martin & Co., this property is spacious and ripe for conversion into a truly wonderful family home.

Featuring two versatile reception rooms including a bay-windowed front lounge and a second room perfect for dining, this lovely home also boasts a modern kitchen with sleek cabinetry, ample counter space, and access to the rear garden.

Upstairs you can find four well-sized bedrooms, including a bright main bedroom with a bay window and a flexible fourth bedroom, which could serve as a home office, while the family bathroom includes both a bathtub and a separate shower.

Outside, the private rear garden is defined by being low-maintenance with a paved area for outdoor dining, plus a brick-built storage shed. Situated near public transport links and local amenities such as shops, restaurants, and bistros, this home is well-connected and is also on the market with no chain, making it an excellent choice for immediate occupancy.

Take a look around...

Bennett Avenue (Credit: Martin & Co.)

1. Bennett Avenue (Credit: Martin & Co.)

Bennett Avenue (Credit: Martin & Co.)

Bennett Avenue (Credit: Martin & Co.)

2. Bennett Avenue (Credit: Martin & Co.)

Bennett Avenue (Credit: Martin & Co.)

Bennett Avenue (Credit: Martin & Co.)

3. Bennett Avenue (Credit: Martin & Co.)

Bennett Avenue (Credit: Martin & Co.)

Bennett Avenue (Credit: Martin & Co.)

4. Bennett Avenue (Credit: Martin & Co.)

Bennett Avenue (Credit: Martin & Co.)

Bennett Avenue (Credit: Martin & Co.)

5. Bennett Avenue (Credit: Martin & Co.)

Bennett Avenue (Credit: Martin & Co.)

Bennett Avenue (Credit: Martin & Co.)

6. Bennett Avenue (Credit: Martin & Co.)

Bennett Avenue (Credit: Martin & Co.)

Photo Sales
