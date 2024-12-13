On the market for £165,000 with Martin & Co., this property is spacious and ripe for conversion into a truly wonderful family home.
Featuring two versatile reception rooms including a bay-windowed front lounge and a second room perfect for dining, this lovely home also boasts a modern kitchen with sleek cabinetry, ample counter space, and access to the rear garden.
Upstairs you can find four well-sized bedrooms, including a bright main bedroom with a bay window and a flexible fourth bedroom, which could serve as a home office, while the family bathroom includes both a bathtub and a separate shower.
Outside, the private rear garden is defined by being low-maintenance with a paved area for outdoor dining, plus a brick-built storage shed. Situated near public transport links and local amenities such as shops, restaurants, and bistros, this home is well-connected and is also on the market with no chain, making it an excellent choice for immediate occupancy.
Take a look around...
