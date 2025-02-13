On the market with Unique Estate Agents via online auction with a starting bid of £130,000, this three-bed Poulton-le-Fylde home is sure to surprise at last a few people with its sheer size and the amount of space you get for the price.

An ideal investment for anyone looking to take on a project to create a charming family home or to develop the property and flip it, this piece of real estate simply has huge potential given its location, footprint, and surrounding views.

Boasting three double bedrooms, this home is also ripe and ready for potential dormer extensions, whilst also featuring a large and spacious family lounge with multi-fuel burner, a well-proportioned kitchen and dining room, and an enclosed rear garden with open-aspect views.

What’s more, this home also offers any lucky buyers use of a 75-foot garage which provides ample parking space or storage room - it could even be transformed into a room for alternative use if need be.

In terms of location, this place is near Carleton village and close to a number of amenities, including shops, restaurants, schools, and excellent transport links to places across Lancashire including Blackpool, Preston, and Lancaster.

What more is there to say? Take a look around...

