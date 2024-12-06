On the market for offers in excess of £150,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, this Blackpool property is bursting with potential.

A spacious eight bedroom terraced home, it may be in need of a real personal touch to bring it back to life, but given that it’s on the market chain free it’s ripe for converting into a real dream home.

If anyone wants to take it on as a project, they’ll find a property with a lovely east-facing front garden and a west-facing rear garden which gets plenty of sunlight.

Inside, the home boasts oodles of space meaning that this home could be perfect for a large student let or even a home for a large family looking to make sure everyone has their own room!

Take a look around...

While you’re here, be sure not to miss...

1 . Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) | Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) Photo Sales

2 . Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) | Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) Photo Sales

3 . Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) | Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) Photo Sales

4 . Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) | Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) Photo Sales

5 . Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) | Central Drive (Credit: Stephen Tew Estate Agents) Photo Sales