Five horror house valuations to make your skin crawl...

Leaves are falling off the trees, and temperatures are dropping. October 31 is just around the corner, and that means one thing and one thing only, ghosts and ghouls are out to play.

Property valuation experts at The Property Buying Company, have revealed five of the UK's most haunted properties this October, and how much it would cost to buy each.

Up first on the list of horror houses is 284 Green Street, located in Enfield, a borough of Greater London. This charming three-bedroom semi-detached property has it all. A great location? Check. Fantastic travel links? You betcha. The disgruntled ghost of a dead resident unable to move on and doomed to haunt the house in the form of a malevolent poltergeist until the end of time? Of course.

Fans of the Conjuring universe may recognise this property as the inspiration behind The Conjuring 2, where Ed and Lorraine Warren are sent to save a young girl possessed by the spirit of the former resident. If the Conjuring is not really your speed, you may also recognise this house from the Sky short series inspired by the events that transpired at the house ‘The Enfield Haunting’.

30 East Drive. Photo: The Property Buying Company

The haunting began in 1977 when a single mother and her four children moved into the property. Soon, they began to notice strange happenings, such as furniture moving on its own, knocks in the night, and fires starting without a cause, before the poltergeist upped the ante and began to possess one of the children. This went on for 18 months until the haunting eventually subsided.

Nick Crouse - Underwriter - The Property Buying Company: "This haunted house straight from the silver screen is the perfect family home for those looking to upsize whilst still staying close to Enfield town centre. Situated in the commuter town of Enfield, this property is perfect for those who enjoy the ease of the city but who want to escape the hustle and bustle and don’t mind the occasional haunting. I would market this ideal 3-bedroom family home at £425,000, a bargain considering its proximity to London and the lively roommate that it brings."

Keeping in the spirit of things, our next haunted property on the list is a little closer to home. 30 East Drive in Pontefract may look like your typical 1950s, 3-bedroom, semi-detached property, but things are not quite as they seem. With a beautiful garden at the front and back of the property, a spacious interior, and great local amenities nearby, there is lots to love in this family home.

And what new home is complete without the ghost of a murderous monk whose body was discarded under the house after he was killed for his crime?

The story goes that a local monk murdered a girl and when his crimes were discovered he was hanged by local villagers for his crimes. His body was disregarded in a well where 30 East Drive is located. Other stories say there is no monk and instead, it is the ghost of a man named Fred, whose twin was a killer who blamed Fred for his crimes. Fred was hung and now his restless spirit haunts the house.

Then in August 1966, the Pritchard family moved into the property. They began to notice strange occurrences in the house, they saw dust fall from mid-air, puddles appearing without cause, and cupboards shaking and objects levitating. Before long the ghosts started to attack the family and resisted any attempts to exorcise them. The events that transpired in the house inspired the 2012 horror film ‘When the lights went out’.

Nick, says: "30 East Drive is a quaint 1950s property which I would put on the market for £170,000. The fact that it is home to the most violent poltergeist in Europe shouldn’t put off potential buyers too much, as it’s location within the bustling town of Pontefract should more than make up for it. If bumps in the night and ghostly apparitions in the corridors are up your street, then this haunted house is the property of your dreams."

Moving away from poltergeists, take a trip down to Peterborough, all the way to the 17th-century walls of Cotterstock Halls. Eagle-eyed horror fans may recognise this famous haunt as Eel Marsh House from The Woman In Black.

This property was the home of Jennet Humfrye, who committed suicide on the property after the death of her son. Her vengeful spirit stalks the grounds of the property, and when spotted descends upon the local town and forces local children to suffer the same fate she did.

Thankfully, guests are more likely to be stunned by the original 17th-century features of the property than they are by any ghostly apparitions. This stunning, 7-bedroom Grade 1 listed property is packed full of amenities, such as a library, cellar, ensuite and a cellar kitted out with 5 rooms and wine bins.

You’ll be screaming with delight once you take in the incredible 4 acres that come with this property, complete with manicured gardens, stone buildings and garaging.

Whilst the woman in black may not be real, we wouldn’t blame you if you kept the attic off limits and stayed away from that rocking chair in the nursery…

Underwriter Nick valued this haunted mansion at a staggering £1.5 million. Here is what they had to say about it: "If a gothic haunt straight from the movies is what you are after then look no further. Home to the fictional spirit of the woman in black, Cotterstock Hall is a beautiful 17th-century mansion complete with a lot of its original features. This grade 1 listed property is home to more than just the spirits of the damned, as future owners can look forward to making use of the wine cellar and study, as well as taking long walks around the 4-acre gardens."