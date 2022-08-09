Five-bed mansion with games room, gym, and steam room yours for £1.25m

On the market for £1.25m with Fine & Country, this five-bed 1930s home has undergone a double renovation and now boasts a studio annexe, four reception rooms, a games room, a gym, a steam room with in-build SONOS sound system, an open-plan kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a garden with a summer house with its own log burner, a patio, and lawns. Take a look around...