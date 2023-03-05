Firefighters in Blackpool tackle house blaze
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus put out a blaze in a house in Blackpool this afternoon.
By Brian Ellis
1 hour ago - 1 min read
The incident happened around 1:40pm in Fenton Road and three fire crews from Blackpool and Bispham were called out to tackle it.
They used a hose reel and a ventilation unit to clear smoke from the property and were at the scene for 75 minutes.
It is not known if anyone was injured in the blaze or how serious the damage was to the house.