Fast forward moving to a new home on the Fylde peninsular

Homeowners could find they’re just weeks away from moving to a new home on the Fylde coast with the offer of part exchange.

Elan Homes is offering to speed up the selling and buying process for those looking to move to its Redwood Gardens development in Marton Moss, ideally positioned between Lytham and Blackpool.

Figures from Home.co.uk* suggest that the average selling time in Blackpool is 109 days or more than three months; while properties that are unsold have on average been on the market for 144 days or around five months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast, Elan customers could exchange contracts in a matter of weeks. There’s even the chance to own the professionally styled show home.

Show home garden at Elan’s Redwood Gardens development

Marie Morris, sales director for Elan Home in the North, said: “People tend to think they have to have sold their existing property before they can even start looking for a new home, but it doesn’t have to be that way. We can help sellers become buyers by effectively acting as guaranteed cash buyer for the property they’ve outgrown, enabling them to buy a new home that better suits their needs. It’s a great way of saving time and money. Choose this option and you won’t need to find an agent to market it or pay their fees as we pay the survey and fees. There’ll be no last minute haggles over the price or complications of a slow-moving chain.

“Instead, you could exchange contracts in just 28 days and then enjoy the convenience of staying in your current property until your new home is ready.”

Redwood Gardens offers a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, with current prices starting from £244,995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cove show home is available from £354,995 with curtains, blinds and light fittings included along with flooring and turf to the garden.

It offers 1,269 sq ft of carefully considered living space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lounge, with feature bay window, is at the front of the property. Destined to be the heart of the home, is the combined kitchen, dining and family room, with a practical central island, plus double doors leading out onto the rear garden.

A convenient cloakroom completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms – one with en-suite, leaving the family bathroom to serve three of the bedrooms.

The homes at Redwood Gardens enjoy a leafy location, with good local amenities nearby. Marton Moss Local Nature Reserve is within easy reach and helped inspire the décor in our show home. Lytham’s famous green is less than five miles away, along with the town’s boutique stores and popular restaurants. In the other direction, Blackpool Tower, the Grand Theatre and a host of other attractions are within easy reach.

The show home at Redwood Gardens is open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm.