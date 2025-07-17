Fancy having your own pool? Check out this Blackpool home for sale!

Located on Queens Promenade in Bispham, this five-bed home is on the market with The Square Room for £775,000.

On the ground floor, the main building has a large living room and a large dining room - both looking out onto the Fylde Coast shore - as well as a conservatory and a combined kitchen/diner, off which there is a downstairs toilet.

The first floor is then home to a family shower room and four well sized bedrooms - the largest of which has an en-suite bathroom and the smallest of which has a balcony.

There is then a pool house with an inside pool, sauna, two shower rooms with toilets, an office and a garage on the ground floor.

The first floor of the pool house then has a games room and a lounge, whilst the third floor has a family room and a large fifth bedroom.

As well as the garage, the house has a driveway to the side with ample parking space.

There is then a large lawn out the front which goes around to the side as well as a private low maintenance rear garden.

Take a look around the property for yourself below...

1 . Queens Promenade 1 The front of the property | The Square Room Photo Sales

2 . Queens Promenade 2 The hallway | The Square Room Photo Sales

3 . Queens Promenade 3 The lounge | The Square Room Photo Sales

4 . Queens Promenade 4 The lounge connects to the conservatory | The Square Room Photo Sales

5 . Queens Promenade 5 The conservatory | The Sqaure Room Photo Sales

6 . Queens Promenade 6 The dining room with a view of the Fylde Coast | The Square Room Photo Sales