Eye-catching three-bed Blackpool terraced home with dining room, clean-cut finish, and converted loft on the market for £100,000
This three-bed terraced home in Blackpool is bursting with potential.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 12:54 pm
Updated
Friday, 28th May 2021, 12:56 pm
On the market for offers in excess of £100,000 with Stephen Tew Estate Agents, this property features a dining room and fitted kitchen, gardens to the front and rear, a spacious entrance room, a family living room, a three-piece bathroom suite, and a loft room. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 3