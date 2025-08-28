On the market for £340,000 with Blanc Street, this distinctive three-bedroom home at 3 Chestnut Drive masterfully blends modern design with rustic charm, taking inspiration from traditional haybarns to suit its semi-rural surroundings.

Cedar wood detailing and bold architectural elements give the property standout kerb appeal, while its interior spaces are equally impressive. At the front of the house, a bright and spacious lounge features two striking floor-to-ceiling windows that not only flood the room with natural light but also serve as an architectural focal point.

To the rear, the open-plan kitchen, dining, and snug area forms the true heart of the home, ideal for both everyday family life and entertaining. The kitchen is fitted with high-spec integrated appliances and offers serene garden views, enhancing the space’s sense of calm and connection with nature.

The ground floor also includes a utility room with WC and cleverly integrated storage. Outside, a beautifully maintained cottage-style garden is framed by wildlife-friendly planting and floral borders, with a patio area ideal for relaxing or al fresco dining.

Upstairs, the master bedroom overlooks the garden and features bespoke storage and a sleek en-suite shower room. Two additional bedrooms—each sharing the home’s signature large windows—enjoy generous proportions and share a modern family bathroom.

The home also benefits from a private driveway for multiple vehicles and additional on-street parking. It is located on a small, exclusive, and award-winning development that is both family-friendly and surrounded by farmland, offering a peaceful and picturesque setting.

Situated in the award-winning village of Elswick—well-known for its community-built floral displays—the property enjoys a true village atmosphere. Amenities include two traditional pubs, a local farm shop with tea room, and access to numerous scenic countryside walks. Despite its rural charm, the location offers excellent convenience, with easy access to the motorway network, Garstang, and the Fylde Coast.

Combining style, comfort, and rural tranquillity, this property offers a rare opportunity to enjoy a high-quality lifestyle in a sought-after semi-rural location. Viewings are available by appointment only through the listing agent.

Take a look around...

1 . Chestnut Drive (Credit: Blanc Street, Powered by eXp UK) Chestnut Drive (Credit: Blanc Street, Powered by eXp UK) Photo Sales

