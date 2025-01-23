This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £525,000 with Purplebricks, this spectacular and imposing Grimsargh home is the complete contemporary package, featuring gorgeous panoramic views, a charming semi-rural feel, an ideal open-plan design, and flexibility for family life.
A real turnkey property, this place boasts a range of accessibly local amenities and consists of a welcoming entrance hall, a large family lounge, a downstairs office-cum-study, a downstairs WC, a lovely open-plan kitchen diner, and a utility room.
Upstairs, you will fine five well-proportioned bedrooms, two of which feature their own en suite facilities, as well as a slick modern family bathroom. Outside, the home boasts a landscaped rear garden with porcelain patio seating area and gorgeous views as well as an inegral double garage and a driveway with EV charging point.
Take a look around...
