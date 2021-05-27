Executive detached four-bed home with clean-cut interior, home office, and landscaped garden on the market for £600,000
A slick detached property, this home has also recently been renovated.
On the market for £600,000 with Reeds Rains, this four-bed Heath Charnock home features a detached double garage, a home office, a large lounge and sitting room, a dining kitchen, en suites off two of the bedrooms, and a spacious garden with decked area and shed. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 4