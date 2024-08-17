Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Assessing the latest data and figures from the Land Registry, we have tracked the changes in house prices across Lancashire. Here’s what we found.

Preston

House prices increased by 1.6% – more than the average for the North West – in Preston in June, new figures show. The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 6.6% over the last year.

The average Preston house price in June was £168,075, Land Registry figures show – a 1.6% increase on May. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Preston was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Preston rose by £10,000 – putting the area fifth among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Preston spent an average of £139,000 on their property – £8,200 more than a year ago, and £35,400 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £193,700 on average in June – 39.4% more than first-time buyers. Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Preston in June – they increased 1.7%, to £132,666 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.4%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 1.7% monthly; up 9.4% annually; £308,651 average

up 1.7% monthly; up 9.4% annually; £308,651 average Semi-detached: up 1.5% monthly; up 7% annually; £190,351 average

up 1.5% monthly; up 7% annually; £190,351 average Flats: up 1.2% monthly; up 3.5% annually; £92,747 average

How do property prices in Preston compare?

Buyers paid 23.8% less than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in Preston. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Average property price in June

Preston: £168,075

The North West: £220,441

£220,441 UK: £287,924

Annual growth to June

Preston: +6.6%

The North West: +3.7%

UK: +2.7%

South Ribble

House prices increased by 1.6% – more than the average for the North West – in South Ribble in June, new figures show. The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 3% over the last year.

The average South Ribble house price in June was £218,171, Land Registry figures show – a 1.6% increase on May. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and South Ribble was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in South Ribble rose by £6,400 – putting the area 21st among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in South Ribble spent an average of £181,600 on their property – £5,500 more than a year ago, and £40,300 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £240,900 on average in June – 32.6% more than first-time buyers. Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in South Ribble in June – they increased 1.8%, to £156,935 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2.8%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 1.7% monthly; up 3.8% annually; £326,503 average

up 1.7% monthly; up 3.8% annually; £326,503 average Semi-detached: up 1.5% monthly; up 3% annually; £203,537 average

up 1.5% monthly; up 3% annually; £203,537 average Flats: up 1.2% monthly; up 0.4% annually; £113,514 average

How do property prices in South Ribble compare?

Buyers paid 1% less than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in South Ribble. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Average property price in June

South Ribble: £218,171

The North West: £220,441

£220,441 UK: £287,924

Annual growth to June

South Ribble: +3%

The North West: +3.7%

UK: +2.7%

Chorley

House prices remained steady in Chorley in June, new figures show. The lack of movement maintains the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 1.2% over the last year. The average Chorley house price in June was £229,442, Land Registry figures show – largely unchanged from May.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Chorley was lower than the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole. Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Chorley rose by £2,700 – putting the area 26th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Chorley spent an average of £186,400 on their property – £2,400 more than a year ago, and £39,500 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £256,700 on average in June – 37.8% more than first-time buyers. Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices in Chorley in June – they dropped 0.3% in price, to £134,960 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 0.7%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.2% monthly; up 0.9% annually; £339,526 average

down 0.2% monthly; up 0.9% annually; £339,526 average Semi-detached: remained level over the month; up 2.1% annually; £212,612 average

remained level over the month; up 2.1% annually; £212,612 average Terraced: up 0.2% monthly; up 1.1% annually; £165,357 average

How do property prices in Chorley compare?

Buyers paid 4.1% more than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in Chorley. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Average property price in June

Chorley: £229,442

The North West: £220,441

£220,441 UK: £287,924

Annual growth to June

Chorley: +1.2%

The North West: +3.7%

UK: +2.7%

Blackpool

House prices dropped slightly in Blackpool in June, new figures show. The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.3% annual decline.

The average Blackpool house price in June was £133,935, Land Registry figures show – a 0.5% decrease on May. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Blackpool was lower than the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Blackpool fell by £370 – putting the area 31st among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Blackpool spent an average of £119,580 on their property – £200 less than a year ago, but £25,890 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £143,740 on average in June – 20.2% more than first-time buyers. Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices in Blackpool in June – they dropped 1% in price, to £79,708 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 3.5%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.7% monthly; down 1.8% annually; £216,101 average

down 0.7% monthly; down 1.8% annually; £216,101 average Semi-detached: down 0.6% monthly; up 0.2% annually; £153,596 average

down 0.6% monthly; up 0.2% annually; £153,596 average Terraced: down 0.1% monthly; up 0.4% annually; £115,213 average

How do property prices in Blackpool compare?

Buyers paid 39.2% less than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in Blackpool. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Average property price in June

Blackpool: £133,935

The North West: £220,441

£220,441 UK: £287,924

Annual change to June

Blackpool: -0.3%

The North West: +3.7%

UK: +2.7%

Fylde

House prices increased by 4.5% – more than the average for the North West – in Fylde in June, new figures show. The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 4.4% over the last year.

The average Fylde house price in June was £246,254, Land Registry figures show – a 4.5% increase on May. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Fylde was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Fylde rose by £10,000 – putting the area 14th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Fylde spent an average of £191,800 on their property – £8,300 more than a year ago, and £45,800 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £279,700 on average in June – 45.8% more than first-time buyers. Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Fylde in June – they increased 5.2%, to £208,000 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.7%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 4.5% monthly; up 5.1% annually; £377,287 average

up 4.5% monthly; up 5.1% annually; £377,287 average Semi-detached: up 4.6% monthly; up 5.3% annually; £255,877 average

up 4.6% monthly; up 5.3% annually; £255,877 average Flats: up 4% monthly; up 1.4% annually; £135,578 average

How do property prices in Fylde compare?

Buyers paid 11.7% more than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in Fylde. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Average property price in June

Fylde: £246,254

The North West: £220,441

£220,441 UK: £287,924

Annual growth to June

Fylde: +4.4%

The North West: +3.7%

UK: +2.7%

Wyre

House prices increased by 2% – more than the average for the North West – in Wyre in June, new figures show. The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 4.7% over the last year.

The average Wyre house price in June was £196,408, Land Registry figures show – a 2% increase on May. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Wyre was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wyre rose by £8,900 – putting the area 11th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Wyre spent an average of £164,000 on their property – £7,500 more than a year ago, and £37,200 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £214,000 on average in June – 30.5% more than first-time buyers. Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Wyre in June – they increased 2.3%, to £151,505 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 4.8%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 2% monthly; up 6.3% annually; £294,884 average

up 2% monthly; up 6.3% annually; £294,884 average Semi-detached: up 1.9% monthly; up 4.6% annually; £190,378 average

up 1.9% monthly; up 4.6% annually; £190,378 average Flats: up 1.2% monthly; remained level over the year; £103,211 average

How do property prices in Wyre compare?

Buyers paid 10.9% less than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in Wyre. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Average property price in June

Wyre: £196,408

The North West: £220,441

£220,441 UK: £287,924

Annual growth to June

Wyre: +4.7%

The North West: +3.7%

UK: +2.7%

Blackburn with Darwen

House prices increased by 3.1% – more than the average for the North West – in Blackburn with Darwen in June, new figures show. The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.9% over the last year.

The average Blackburn with Darwen house price in June was £147,952, Land Registry figures show – a 3.1% increase on May. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Blackburn with Darwen was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Blackburn with Darwen rose by £4,200 – putting the area 23rd among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Blackburn with Darwen spent an average of £131,800 on their property – £3,400 more than a year ago, and £27,900 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £164,100 on average in June – 24.5% more than first-time buyers. Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Blackburn with Darwen in June – they increased 3.6%, to £270,760 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 6.9%.

Among other types of property:

- Semi-detached: up 2.8% monthly; up 3% annually; £157,112 average

- Terraced: up 3.1% monthly; up 1.8% annually; £122,754 average

- Flats: up 2.5% monthly; down 1.7% annually; £92,825 average

How do property prices in Blackburn with Darwen compare?

Buyers paid 32.9% less than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in Blackburn with Darwen. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Average property price in June

Blackburn with Darwen: £147,952

The North West: £220,441

£220,441 UK: £287,924

Annual growth to June

Blackburn with Darwen: +2.9%

The North West: +3.7%

UK: +2.7%

Lancaster

House prices increased by 1.9% – more than the average for the North West – in Lancaster in June, new figures show. The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 8.1% over the last year.

The average Lancaster house price in June was £215,225, Land Registry figures show – a 1.9% increase on May. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Lancaster was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Lancaster rose by £16,000 – putting the area second among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Lancaster spent an average of £190,000 on their property – £15,000 more than a year ago, and £54,000 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £239,000 on average in June – 25.3% more than first-time buyers. Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Lancaster in June – they increased 2.2%, to £189,314 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 8.7%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 1.6% monthly; up 7.5% annually; £359,038 average

up 1.6% monthly; up 7.5% annually; £359,038 average Semi-detached: up 1.9% monthly; up 9% annually; £229,273 average

up 1.9% monthly; up 9% annually; £229,273 average Flats: up 1.5% monthly; up 5.4% annually; £126,095 average

How do property prices in Lancaster compare?

Buyers paid 2.4% less than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in Lancaster. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Average property price in June

Lancaster: £215,225

The North West: £220,441

£220,441 UK: £287,924

Annual growth to June

Lancaster: +8.1%

The North West: +3.7%

UK: +2.7%

West Lancashire

House prices dropped by 1.7% in West Lancashire in June, new figures show. But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 7.5% over the last year.

The average West Lancashire house price in June was £237,798, Land Registry figures show – a 1.7% decrease on May. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and West Lancashire was lower than the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Lancashire rose by £17,000 – putting the area third among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in West Lancashire spent an average of £190,000 on their property – £14,000 more than a year ago, and £44,000 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £268,000 on average in June – 41.3% more than first-time buyers. Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices in West Lancashire in June – they dropped 2.1% in price, to £124,499 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 3.9%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 1.8% monthly; up 7.4% annually; £363,479 average

down 1.8% monthly; up 7.4% annually; £363,479 average Semi-detached: down 1.6% monthly; up 8.4% annually; £223,888 average

down 1.6% monthly; up 8.4% annually; £223,888 average Terraced: down 1.4% monthly; up 7.2% annually; £167,507 average

How do property prices in West Lancashire compare?

Buyers paid 7.9% more than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in West Lancashire. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Average property price in June

West Lancashire: £237,798

The North West: £220,441

£220,441 UK: £287,924

Annual growth to June

West Lancashire: +7.5%

The North West: +3.7%

UK: +2.7%

Burnley

House prices increased by 3% – more than the average for the North West – in Burnley in June, new figures show. But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.5% annual decline.

The average Burnley house price in June was £111,962, Land Registry figures show – a 3% increase on May. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Burnley was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Burnley fell by £570 – putting the area 32nd among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Burnley spent an average of £101,270 on their property – £660 less than a year ago, but £23,670 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £125,090 on average in June – 23.5% more than first-time buyers. Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Burnley in June – they increased 3.1%, to £212,414 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2.1%.

Among other types of property:

- Semi-detached: up 2.7% monthly; down 0.2% annually; £136,780 average

- Terraced: up 3% monthly; down 1.1% annually; £95,196 average

- Flats: up 2.7% monthly; down 1.7% annually; £72,510 average

How do property prices in Burnley compare?

Buyers paid less for properties in Burnley than anywhere else in the UK in June. The average price paid in Kensington & Chelsea (£1.2 million), at the other end of the scale, would buy 10.7 homes in Burnley.

Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

Average property price in June

Burnley: £111,962

The North West: £220,441

£220,441 UK: £287,924

Annual change to June

Burnley: -0.5%

The North West: +3.7%

UK: +2.7%

Hyndburn

House prices increased by 2.3% – more than the average for the North West – in Hyndburn in June, new figures show. The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.8% over the last year.

The average Hyndburn house price in June was £130,500, Land Registry figures show – a 2.3% increase on May. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Hyndburn was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Hyndburn rose by £7,100 – putting the area seventh among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Hyndburn spent an average of £118,800 on their property – £6,500 more than a year ago, and £32,100 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £141,000 on average in June – 18.7% more than first-time buyers. Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Hyndburn in June – they increased 2.4%, to £232,861 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 6.3%.

Among other types of property:

- Semi-detached: up 2.3% monthly; up 7% annually; £153,347 average

- Terraced: up 2.3% monthly; up 5.3% annually; £110,808 average

- Flats: up 1.5% monthly; up 2.6% annually; £77,318 average

How do property prices in Hyndburn compare?

Buyers paid 40.8% less than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in Hyndburn. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £375,000 on average, and 2.9 times the price as in Hyndburn. Trafford properties cost 3.3 times the price as homes in Burnley (£112,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

Average property price in June

Hyndburn: £130,500

The North West: £220,441

£220,441 UK: £287,924

Annual growth to June

Hyndburn: +5.8%

The North West: +3.7%

UK: +2.7%

Pendle

House prices dropped slightly in Pendle in June, new figures show. The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 2.9% annual decline – the worst in the North West.

The average Pendle house price in June was £128,380, Land Registry figures show – a 0.7% decrease on May. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Pendle was lower than the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Pendle fell by £3,900 – putting the area bottom among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Pendle spent an average of £112,600 on their property – £3,200 less than a year ago, but £23,100 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £143,600 on average in June – 27.5% more than first-time buyers. Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Pendle in June – they dropped 1% in price, to £158,284 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 2.7%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 1% monthly; down 2.5% annually; £244,207 average

down 1% monthly; down 2.5% annually; £244,207 average Terraced: down 0.5% monthly; down 3% annually; £110,208 average

down 0.5% monthly; down 3% annually; £110,208 average Flats: down 0.9% monthly; down 4.2% annually; £81,120 average

How do property prices in Pendle compare?

Buyers paid 41.8% less than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in Pendle. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £375,000 on average, and 2.9 times the price as in Pendle. Trafford properties cost 3.3 times the price as homes in Burnley (£112,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

Average property price in June

Pendle: £128,380

The North West: £220,441

£220,441 UK: £287,924

Annual change to June

Pendle: -2.9%

The North West: +3.7%

UK: +2.7%

Rossendale

House prices increased by 2.7% – more than the average for the North West – in Rossendale in June, new figures show. But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.6% annual decline.

The average Rossendale house price in June was £194,969, Land Registry figures show – a 2.7% increase on May. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Rossendale was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Rossendale fell by £1,200 – putting the area 33rd among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Cheshire East, where property prices increased on average by 10.2%, to £301,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Pendle lost 2.9% of their value, giving an average price of £128,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Rossendale spent an average of £164,280 on their property – £770 less than a year ago, but £50,450 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £222,230 on average in June – 35.3% more than first-time buyers. Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Rossendale in June – they increased 2.9%, to £153,609 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 0.7%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 2.4% monthly; down 0.9% annually; £317,486 average

up 2.4% monthly; down 0.9% annually; £317,486 average Semi-detached: up 2.6% monthly; up 0.5% annually; £205,980 average

up 2.6% monthly; up 0.5% annually; £205,980 average Flats: up 2.2% monthly; down 3.3% annually; £128,955 average

How do property prices in Rossendale compare?

Buyers paid 11.6% less than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in Rossendale. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £375,000 on average, and 1.9 times the price as in Rossendale. Trafford properties cost 3.3 times the price as homes in Burnley (£112,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

Average property price in June

Rossendale: £194,969

The North West: £220,441

£220,441 UK: £287,924

Annual change to June

Rossendale: -0.6%

The North West: +3.7%

UK: +2.7%

Ribble Valley

House prices increased by 0.9% – more than the average for the North West – in Ribble Valley in June, new figures show. The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 5.7% over the last year.

The average Ribble Valley house price in June was £266,084, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9% increase on May. Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Ribble Valley was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Ribble Valley rose by £14,000 – putting the area ninth among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Cheshire East, where property prices increased on average by 10.2%, to £301,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Pendle lost 2.9% of their value, giving an average price of £128,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Ribble Valley spent an average of £218,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £40,000 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £292,000 on average in June – 34.1% more than first-time buyers. Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Ribble Valley in June – they increased 1.1%, to £258,821 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 7.3%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.8% monthly; up 6.4% annually; £408,780 average

up 0.8% monthly; up 6.4% annually; £408,780 average Terraced: up 1.1% monthly; up 4.6% annually; £196,057 average

up 1.1% monthly; up 4.6% annually; £196,057 average Flats: up 0.2% monthly; up 0.8% annually; £162,900 average

How do property prices in Ribble Valley compare?

Buyers paid 20.7% more than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in Ribble Valley. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £375,000 on average, and 1.4 times the price as in Ribble Valley. Trafford properties cost 3.3 times the price as homes in Burnley (£112,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

Average property price in June

Ribble Valley: £266,084

The North West: £220,441

£220,441 UK: £287,924

Annual growth to June

Ribble Valley: +5.7%

The North West: +3.7%

UK: +2.7%