Euros football fans living on Wales Street rename their road England Street

Residents on the road in Oldham, near Manchester, have adorned their homes in England flags and erected the new red-and-white sign above the original.

The road in Lancashire, which sits between Prince Charlie Street and Prince George Street, looks patriotic ahead of the Three Lions’ clash with Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Wales Street in Oldham, Lancashire, where residents have renamed the road to England Street

Schoolchildren Noah Butterworth, Harry Chamberlain and Aviana Butterworth have also been celebrating England’s winning streak in the Euro 2020 tournament in their front garden.

Gareth Southgate’s team broke past the semi-final stage of the international tournament for the first time in 25 years on Wednesday, when they beat Denmark at Wembley Stadium.

