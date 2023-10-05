Energy expert provides top seven energy-saving tips for winter
With energy costs on the rise, these tips can assist households in maintaining comfort while reducing energy consumption and costs.
Tip 1: Maximise Solar Gain
Harness the power of the sun by allowing natural sunlight to warm your spaces during daylight. Keep curtains open during the day and close them as soon as the sun sets to trap the heat.
Tip 2: Install Solar Panels
Solar panels can provide significant savings, allowing households to generate their own renewable energy. Mark recommends considering solar panel installation to reduce dependency on the grid, lower energy bills, and decrease carbon footprint.
Tip 3: Use Energy-Efficient Appliances
Switch to ENERGY STAR-rated appliances which operate more efficiently, consuming less energy and reducing overall utility bills.
Tip 4: Upgrade Insulation
A well-insulated home retains heat more effectively. Mark suggests insulating lofts, walls, and floors and using draught excluders for doors and windows to minimise heat loss.
Tip 5: Opt for LED Lighting
LED bulbs consume less electricity and have a longer lifespan compared to incandescent bulbs. Transitioning to LED lighting is a simple yet effective way to cut energy usage.
Tip 6: Maintain Your Heating System
Regular maintenance of heating
systems ensures optimal operation and efficiency. Mark urges households to get their boilers and heating systems serviced regularly to prevent energy waste.
Tip 7: Manage Thermostat Settings
Lowering your thermostat by just one degree can result in significant savings. Utilise programmable thermostats to manage heating schedules and avoid heating empty spaces, and consider smart thermostats for more precise control over energy usage.
Words from the Expert
Mark McShane of Solar Panel Installation Limited states, “Implementing energy-saving measures is crucial during the colder months when energy consumption typically increases. Simple changes can make a substantial difference in both environmental impact and energy costs. I encourage everyone to utilise these tips to foster sustainable living and contribute to a healthier planet.”