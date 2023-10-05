Energy expert provides top seven energy-saving tips for winter

Renowned Solar Energy Expert, Mark McShane, of Solar Panel Installation Limited, is sharing his expertise on sustainable and energy-efficient living this winter by presenting the top seven tips for saving energy.

With energy costs on the rise, these tips can assist households in maintaining comfort while reducing energy consumption and costs.

Tip 1: Maximise Solar Gain

Harness the power of the sun by allowing natural sunlight to warm your spaces during daylight. Keep curtains open during the day and close them as soon as the sun sets to trap the heat.

The thermostatic valve on a radiator can be adjusted to save energy.

Tip 2: Install Solar Panels

Solar panels can provide significant savings, allowing households to generate their own renewable energy. Mark recommends considering solar panel installation to reduce dependency on the grid, lower energy bills, and decrease carbon footprint.

Tip 3: Use Energy-Efficient Appliances

Switch to ENERGY STAR-rated appliances which operate more efficiently, consuming less energy and reducing overall utility bills.

Tip 4: Upgrade Insulation

A well-insulated home retains heat more effectively. Mark suggests insulating lofts, walls, and floors and using draught excluders for doors and windows to minimise heat loss.

Tip 5: Opt for LED Lighting

LED bulbs consume less electricity and have a longer lifespan compared to incandescent bulbs. Transitioning to LED lighting is a simple yet effective way to cut energy usage.

Tip 6: Maintain Your Heating System

Regular maintenance of heating

systems ensures optimal operation and efficiency. Mark urges households to get their boilers and heating systems serviced regularly to prevent energy waste.

Tip 7: Manage Thermostat Settings

Lowering your thermostat by just one degree can result in significant savings. Utilise programmable thermostats to manage heating schedules and avoid heating empty spaces, and consider smart thermostats for more precise control over energy usage.

Words from the Expert