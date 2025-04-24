Elan secures high level of sales in Fylde

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New homes in Fylde are in demand with the equivalent of a home a week sold at Redwood Gardens so far this year.

Elan Homes has attributed the recent success of the development to a combination of factors including the competitive price and the location. Homes at Redwood Gardens are being built in Marton Moss, between Lytham and Blackpool, meaning they’re perfectly placed to enjoy all that Fylde has to offer.

Data from the Office of National Statistics* suggests the average price for a detached home in Fylde was £393,000 in February 2025.

At Redwood Gardens, Elan has three-bedroom detached homes available for £249,995 and four-bedroom detached properties from £329,995.

The four-bedroom Waverley is among the family-sized homes available at Elan’s Redwood Gardens development in Marton Moss

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “We saw an improvement in the housing market on the Fylde peninsula in the first quarter of 2025. This has in part been fuelled by people who wanted to move before the stamp duty rates changed. It was also triggered by people with a house to sell being sold subject to contract starting to look for their next home.

"Factor in the competitive price of our homes at Redwood Gardens and the ease of living and lower energy bills new build homes offer compared with older properties and it’s no surprise we’ve seen a surge in enquiries and sales. We’ve sold the equivalent to a home a week here in the first three months of the year.”

The development has attracted a mix of purchasers including families and downsizers, locals and those relocating from other parts of Lancashire and beyond.

Homes at Redwood Gardens are ideally located in an established residential area, well-served by good and outstanding schools. There are plenty of opportunities to explore the outdoors close to home, with a choice of beaches within easy reach, providing opportunities to spot wildlife, build sandcastles or try open water swimming.

“Redwood Gardens is a great option for a range of buyers, particularly second steppers or growing families in search of extra space,” Marie added.

“Data from 2023** suggests it would cost more than £73,000 to upgrade a three-bedroom semi-detached house in line with a new home. Given the cost of materials and labour have increased since then, the real bill is likely to be much higher. Plus, the headline figures don’t take into account the inconvenience of either having to live around the works or move elsewhere during major renovations.

“Factor in that heating, lighting and hot water bills in a new home are likely to be 50% lower*** than in an older property and the savings soon mount up. Plus, there’s also the chance to save on agent’s fees and effectively have a guaranteed cash buyer as we’ll consider taking a customer’s current property in part exchange.”

To find out more, visit the show home at Redwood Gardens, on Redwood Boulevard, open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm, or see the website.