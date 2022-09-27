Dream six-bed countryside mansion with pool, tennis court, and stunning interior on the market for £2m

On the market for £2m with Arnold & Phillips, this six-bed detached Aughton property features private security gates, a sweeping stone driveway, three vast reception rooms, an open-plan dining kitchen, bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes, a detached annexe with fitted kitchen and two bedrooms, a pool house with entertainment room, and gardens boasting an outdoor swimming pool, sprawling lawns, a tennis course, and patio spaces. Take a look around...